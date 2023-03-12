Bend DAO Price Tops $0.0139 on Major Exchanges (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bend DAO has a market cap of $138.55 million and approximately $574,226.39 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

