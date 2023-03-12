Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Berry has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berry to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.22. Berry has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $12.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.93 million. Berry had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Berry will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry news, Director Rajath Shourie acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Berry by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Berry by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 537,227 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berry by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 639,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 350,080 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry by 597.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 398,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 341,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Berry by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 877,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 298,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

