BigBear.ai (BBAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 344.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

