Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

