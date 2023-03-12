Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$12.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$499.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$9.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.43.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

About Bird Construction

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

(Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.