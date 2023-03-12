BITICA COIN (BDCC) Trading 11% Higher This Week

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $578,991.30 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00035585 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00021647 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00227415 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,955.47 or 0.99889688 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.09367707 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $548,482.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

