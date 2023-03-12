Bitsubishi (BITSU) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71.21

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Bitsubishi token can now be purchased for approximately $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitsubishi has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitsubishi has a market cap of $27.02 billion and approximately $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitsubishi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00445204 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,362.09 or 0.30092872 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitsubishi Token Profile

Bitsubishi’s genesis date was April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official website is bitsubishi.net. The official message board for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitsubishi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsubishi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsubishi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitsubishi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitsubishi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.