Bitsubishi Price Reaches $85.34 (BITSU)

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Bitsubishi has a total market cap of $27.02 billion and approximately $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitsubishi has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitsubishi token can currently be purchased for $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00432524 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,027.65 or 0.29235789 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitsubishi Profile

Bitsubishi’s launch date was April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official website is bitsubishi.net. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitsubishi’s official message board is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi.

Bitsubishi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

