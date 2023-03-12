BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 232.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,190 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 2.4 %

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.43 million, a PE ratio of 173.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.69 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

