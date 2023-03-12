BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
BCAT opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $16.93.
Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust
In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 14,500 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,123.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
