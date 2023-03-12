BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 24,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

