BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CII opened at $17.40 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 104.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 147.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $484,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

