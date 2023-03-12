BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CII opened at $17.40 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
