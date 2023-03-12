BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ECAT stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 14,850 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $198,990.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 34,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after acquiring an additional 992,116 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,834,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 220,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 99,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

