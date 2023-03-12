BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE BGT opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 177,957 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

