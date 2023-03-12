BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGT opened at $11.35 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 177,957 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

