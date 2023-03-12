BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUI opened at $11.48 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 36.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $437,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.