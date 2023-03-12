BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

BYM stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $14.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after purchasing an additional 407,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

