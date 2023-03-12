BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.3 %

BLE opened at $10.47 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at about $725,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 44.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

