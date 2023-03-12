BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Down 0.2 %

MUE opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $12.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99,061 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $874,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

