BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

MYN stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

