BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.99

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and traded as low as $11.55. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 130,383 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (MQY)
