BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.99

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and traded as low as $11.55. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 130,383 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 15.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 122,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 316,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

