BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2023

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BSTGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

NYSE BST opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $44.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

