Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,830. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blue Ocean Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $810,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.