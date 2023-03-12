BMO Capital Markets Increases Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$26.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WJX. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Wajax stock opened at C$24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.61. The firm has a market cap of C$533.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. Wajax has a 1 year low of C$17.25 and a 1 year high of C$25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

