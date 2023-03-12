BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Purchases 718,602 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,545,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 718,602 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $45,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 133.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

