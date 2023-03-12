Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bonterra Resources Stock Performance
BONXF remained flat at $0.18 on Friday. 62,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,538. Bonterra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
