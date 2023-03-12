Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

BONXF remained flat at $0.18 on Friday. 62,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,538. Bonterra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

