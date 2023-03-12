Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Up 173.9% in February

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.1 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

Shares of BORUF stock remained flat at $4.33 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Get Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.