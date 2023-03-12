Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOWL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Bowlero Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BOWL opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -49.06 and a beta of 0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

In other Bowlero news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $540,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,764,147 shares in the company, valued at $29,108,425.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $140,291.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,389,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,859,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $540,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,764,147 shares in the company, valued at $29,108,425.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,204,480 shares of company stock valued at $17,901,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Bowlero by 8.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

