Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €99.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($105.32) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($91.49) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($89.36) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($104.26) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €72.50 ($77.13) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

Brenntag Stock Performance

FRA:BNR opened at €69.80 ($74.26) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($59.84). The company has a 50-day moving average of €69.12 and a 200-day moving average of €65.02.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

