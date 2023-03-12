Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Up 57.1% in February

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of BTVCY traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $20.23. 2,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,338. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. Britvic has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $23.01.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.4894 dividend. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Britvic Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTVCY shares. Societe Generale raised their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($12.27) to GBX 1,050 ($12.63) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($12.03) to GBX 1,050 ($12.63) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 740 ($8.90) to GBX 750 ($9.02) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.