Brokerages Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Target Price at $16.33

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

Several analysts recently commented on BIG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Big Lots Stock Performance

NYSE BIG opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 20.12% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Big Lots will post -4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

