Brokerages Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT at $123.00

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,134 shares of company stock valued at $17,839,912. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

DexCom Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 327.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $421,378,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DexCom by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DexCom by 280.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,877,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,138 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM opened at $107.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.52. DexCom has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

