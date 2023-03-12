Brokerages Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Target Price at $15.79

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.79.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.84 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,562,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,473,000 after acquiring an additional 173,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,313,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,781,000 after acquiring an additional 239,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after acquiring an additional 656,295 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,038,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,994,000 after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,036,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,925,000 after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

