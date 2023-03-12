Brokerages Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) PT at $697.78

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $697.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.5 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $141.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $145.94.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

