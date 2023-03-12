Brokerages Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) PT at GBX 211.17

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 211.17 ($2.54).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.65) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.41) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Serco Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 158.40 ($1.90) on Friday. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 128.20 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 199 ($2.39). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 160.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,218.46, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Serco Group Increases Dividend

Serco Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. Serco Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,307.69%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

