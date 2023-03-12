Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $206.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

