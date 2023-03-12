Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BKE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.70. 813,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,974. Buckle has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,436.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Buckle in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

