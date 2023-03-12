Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 67.25%. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Buckle Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE BKE traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 813,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,974. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Buckle by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Buckle Company Profile
The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.
