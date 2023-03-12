Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 67.25%. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BKE traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 813,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,974. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

In other Buckle news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Buckle news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Buckle by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

