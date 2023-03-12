Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the period. Bunge accounts for 0.6% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $32,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth about $74,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after acquiring an additional 536,078 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bunge by 563.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 556,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after acquiring an additional 472,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,830. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.09. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

