Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.89

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $12.00. Buzzi Unicem shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 6,227 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($19.68) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($19.68) to €19.10 ($20.32) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

