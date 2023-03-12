Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in February

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cadeler A/S Stock Performance
Shares of CADLF stock remained flat at $4.09 on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09.
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
