Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in February

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

Shares of CADLF stock remained flat at $4.09 on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

