Cadence Bank (CADE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on April 3rd

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Cadence Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cadence Bank has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cadence Bank to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $31.02.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Stories

