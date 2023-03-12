Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Cadence Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cadence Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cadence Bank to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CADE opened at $24.26 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Cadence Bank’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth about $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth about $2,458,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CADE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Stories

