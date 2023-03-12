Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,833,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $195.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $202.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,116 shares of company stock valued at $37,845,507 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

