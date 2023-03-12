Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CCD stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.32. 117,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $26.94.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2,243.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

