Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ CPZ traded down 0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 51,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,185. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 14.42 and a 52-week high of 20.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 16.33 and a 200 day moving average of 16.05.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Stories

