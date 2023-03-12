Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Esken (LON:ESKN) Price Target to GBX 12

Esken (LON:ESKN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 20 ($0.24) to GBX 12 ($0.14) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Esken Stock Down 2.7 %

LON ESKN opened at GBX 5.35 ($0.06) on Thursday. Esken has a 1-year low of GBX 4.41 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 12.05 ($0.14). The company has a market cap of £55.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.33, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 578.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.53.

Esken Company Profile

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and renewables businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Renewables, Investments, and Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

