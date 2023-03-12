Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Esken (LON:ESKN) Price Target to GBX 12

Esken (LON:ESKN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 20 ($0.24) to GBX 12 ($0.14) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Esken Stock Down 2.7 %
LON ESKN opened at GBX 5.35 ($0.06) on Thursday. Esken has a 1-year low of GBX 4.41 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 12.05 ($0.14). The company has a market cap of £55.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.33, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 578.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.53.
Esken Company Profile
Further Reading
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Esken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.