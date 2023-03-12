Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cancom Stock Performance

Cancom stock remained flat at $29.45 during midday trading on Friday. Cancom has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCCMF shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Cancom from €42.00 ($44.68) to €37.00 ($39.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cancom from €50.00 ($53.19) to €44.00 ($46.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

