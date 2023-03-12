Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.01.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Barclays lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:COF opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average of $102.48.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,608,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,484,000 after acquiring an additional 979,395 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

