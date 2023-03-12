Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $280.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $211.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.76. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $174.05 and a 52 week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

